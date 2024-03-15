Bane (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder.
Bane is nearing a return from a two-month absence due to a left ankle sprain. If he's cleared to suit up for the first time since Jan. 12, Bane would likely be limited but may still get a look with the first unit.
