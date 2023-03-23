Bane finished Wednesday's 130-125 win over the Rockets with 20 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes.

Even with Ja Morant playing 24 minutes off the bench in his return from a nine-game absence due to a suspension and for conditioning purposes, Bane was able to retain a key playmaking role. He tied with starting point guard Tyus Jones for the team lead in assists, though both Bane and Jones are likely to notice some downturn in the category once Morant steps back into the starting five and reclaims his usual minutes. Bane averaged 5.1 assists while Morant was sidelined the past nine games, after previously averaging 4.0 per game for the season prior that stretch.