Bane left Friday's game against the Clippers with a left ankle sprain and will not return. He finished with 15 points (3-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal in 23 minutes.

Bane turned his ankle pretty badly and wasn't able to shoot his free throws, so he is ineligible to return to the game. Memphis' injury list is growing, and the team is very shorthanded, so guys like John Konchar, Ziaire Williams and Jacob Gilyard could find themselves with larger roles if Bane misses additional time. Bane should be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Knicks.