Bane racked up 19 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 131-107 victory over Charlotte.

After sitting out the second game of a back-to-back New Year's Day as a precaution, Bane was back in the starting five and recorded his first double-double of the season. The toe injury that cost him 17 games at the end of 2022 doesn't appear to be an issue any longer, and after needing a couple contests to shake off the rust, he's averaging 17.7 points, 7.7 boards, 2.7 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.3 steals over his last three games.