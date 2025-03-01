Bane chipped in 24 points (9-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 114-113 loss to New York.

Bane stuffed the stat sheet in the loss, posting his seventh double-double through 48 regular-season appearances. However, the sharpshooter struggled from beyond the arc, and over his last five outings, he has shot only 25.8 percent from downtown. The 26-year-old guard has averaged 19.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.2 steals across 36.4 minutes per contest in that five-game span.