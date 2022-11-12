Bane is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Wizards due to right toe soreness.

Bane is joined by Ja Morant (ankle) and Jaren Jackson (foot) as doubtful for the contest, presumably leaving the Grizzlies thin in the backcourt. Fantasy managers should look toward Tyus Jones, Dillon Brooks and John Konchar as beneficiaries of Bane's and Morant's absences.