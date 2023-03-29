Bane is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Clippers due to right foot soreness.

Bane has been productive recently, posting 20-plus points in six of his last seven appearances. However, the Grizzlies will likely sit several players for the second half of a back-to-back set Wednesday, and Bane isn't expected to suit up. Luke Kennard, David Roddy and Dillon Brooks are candidates to see increased run against the Clippers.