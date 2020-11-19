Bane was selected by the Grizzlies (via the Celtics) with the 30th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Bane marks the lone first round pick for the Grizzlies after they traded up to secure the senior from Texas Christian University. The 6-foot-6 guard had an impressive senior season for the Horned Frogs, as he averaged 16.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game. Bane was an accurate shooter, hitting 44.2 percent of his threes across 32 games played during 2019-20. Bane will likely start out on the bench behind Dillon Brooks and De'Anthony Melton.