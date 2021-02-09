Bane will start Monday's game against the Raptors.
Memphis will elect to switch up their starting five by throwing Bane into the mix, taking the place of the injured Brandon Clarke (calf). Gorgui Dieng made the spot start for Clarke on Saturday but will head to the bench for Monday's contest.
