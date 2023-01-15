Bane provided 25 points (10-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 130-112 victory over the Pacers.

Bane was solid all night, knocking down five of nine field goal attempts for 12 points in the first half before adding another 13 points after the break on 5-of-10 shooting as the Grizzlies cruised to their ninth consecutive win. The shooting guard added eight boards and also connected on five three-pointers in the contest, which tied Bennedict Mathurin for a game high. He's now shooting 52.9 percent from beyond the arc through five games to start this month, though he's attempted just one free throw over his last three.