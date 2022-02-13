Bane logged 25 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and four steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 125-118 victory over the Hornets.

The 2020 first-round pick continues to look like one of the bigger draft steals of the last few years. He had a pair of down games in wins over Orlando and the Clippers earlier in the week, but Bane has now scored 22 and 25 points, respectively, over the last two contests. On the year, he's up to 17.8 points and 2.8 made threes per game with a fantastic 46/42/90 shooting line.