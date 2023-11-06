Bane ended Sunday's 112-100 victory over the Trail Blazers with 30 points (13-27 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal across 34 minutes.

Bane has steadily improved as a scorer over his first four seasons in the league, and he's been prolific on the scoreboard to begin the 2023-24 campaign. He's scored at least 15 points in each of his first seven appearances of the season and has tallied 30-plus points on four occasions. The 25-year-old is now averaging 26.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 35.0 minutes per game this year.