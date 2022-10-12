Bane tallied 33 points (11-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), two rebounds, an assist, two steals and a block in 32 minutes in Tuesday's 109-105 loss in Orlando.

Bane did his best work in the second and fourth quarters, scoring 13 points in the second and 10 points in the fourth. It was his best offensive performance of the preseason and his 33 points exceeded his combined total in the other two contests. The 24-year-old was a bit rusty in his first two preseason games, making just 10 of his 24 shot attempts and going 1-for-12 from beyond the arc, but Tuesday's performance was a reminder of what he can do when he's on his game.