Bane closed Saturday's 116-109 loss to the Suns with 27 points (10-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes.

Bane was one of the team's best players in this game, but his efforts were not enough to lift the Grizzlies to victory against one of the top contenders in the Western Conference. Bane has stepped up to play as Memphis' main offensive threat in the absence of Ja Morant (suspension), and the numbers back that up. Bane is averaging a career-best 23.8 points per game while surpassing the 20-point mark in five of his last eight outings.