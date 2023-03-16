Bane was ejected Wednesday after committing a Flagrant 2 foul, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Bane was called for the penalty after hitting Kevin Love below the belt in the third quarter. He will exit the contest with 11 points (4-11 FG), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and five turnovers across 22 minutes of play. Fantasy managers can expect Bane to be back in action Friday in San Antonio.