Bane is starting Monday's game against the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of TheDNVR.com reports.
Bane will draw the spot start with Dillon Brooks (thigh) ruled out. The TCU product is averaging 10.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists over 10 games off the bench in April (21.6 minutes).
More News
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Sparks bench in win over Bucks•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Leads bench in Friday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Pops for 15 off bench•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Starting vs. Jazz•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Provides spark in win Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Scores 13 in overtime win•