Bane (back) will be sidelined for a few more weeks but is expected to have a healthy summer, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Bane averaged 24.7 points, 5.4 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 34.9 minutes over his first 36 appearances of 2023-24 before injuries derailed his campaign. An ankle injury sidelined Bane from mid-January to mid-March, and he appeared in only five of the ensuing six games before a back issue cost him the final nine contests of the regular season. It was a lost season for the Grizzlies as a whole, as Ja Morant (suspension/shoulder), Marcus Smart (finger/foot) and others also mixed extended periods. However, it sounds like the Grizzlies will have a healthy offseason, which bodes well for their chances of bouncing back in 2024-25.