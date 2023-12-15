Bane, who's listed as questionable due to an illness, is expected to play Friday against the Rockets, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Bane was sidelined for the first time this season Wednesday and was in danger of missing back-to-back games after being listed as questionable for Friday, but it looks like he's on track to suit up. With Ja Morant (suspension) and Marcus Smart (foot) still out, Bane should operate as Memphis' go-to playmaker versus Houston. However, Morant and Smart are nearing returns, so Bane's usage may take a hit soon.