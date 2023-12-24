Bane notched 37 points (13-25 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Saturday's 125-119 win over the Hawks.

Ja Morant has carried the Grizzlies to a 3-0 record since returning to action earlier this week, but perhaps the most significant development for the Grizzlies has been the emergence of Bane as a reliable scorer who can take over games when needed. Bane is having a career-best season and is averaging 28.4 points per game while shooting 50.5 percent from the field in December.