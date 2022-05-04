Bane chipped in five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist over 32 minutes during Tuesday's 106-101 win over the Warriors.

Bane couldn't get anything going in Game 2, a stark contrast from his previous stat lines during the playoffs. The Warriors seem to have Bane's number as he posted his second-straight single-digit scoring total. The last time Bane scored in single digits prior to the series with the Warriors was in late February, While these totals can be considered outliers, early metrics seem to indicate that the TCU product is facing some issues with the Warriors' backcourt defense.