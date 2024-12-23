The Grizzlies list Bane as questionable for Monday's game against the Clippers due to an illness.

Bane didn't appear on the Grizzlies' initial injury report released Sunday, so the illness is likely something that cropped up overnight. He'll presumably rest up throughout the day before the Grizzlies check back in on how he's feeling and provide an update on his status closer to the 8 p.m. ET tipoff. If Bane can't go Monday, the Grizzlies would have more minutes available on the wing for the likes of Jaylen Wells, Luke Kennard and Jake LaRavia.