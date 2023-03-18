Bane posted 21 points (10-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 126-120 overtime victory over the Spurs.

Bane wasn't efficient from the field and needed 22 shots to score 21 points, but he still provided a strong fantasy line and tons of value due to his peripheral stats. Bane has scored at least 20 points in four of his last five games and is averaging 20.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game across nine March contests.