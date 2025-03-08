Bane chipped in 27 points (11-24 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists, two blocks and three steals over 38 minutes during Friday's 122-111 win over the Mavericks.

Ja Morant led the way in scoring for the Grizzlies with a 31-point output, but Bane had the better fantasy line when looking at his all-around contributions. He ended with at least two tallies in each of the six major categories, including three-pointers made, and he made his presence on both ends of the court while also grabbing a season-high mark in rebounds. This was Bane's sixth double-double of the season, and that tendency to fill the stat sheet makes him a valuable asset across all formats. He's averaging 21.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists and a combined 2.1 steals-plus-blocks in eight outings since the All-Star break.