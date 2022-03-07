Bane contributed 28 points (11-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Sunday's 123-112 loss to the Rockets.

After a stretch of poor shooting, Bane has now put together a pair of strong performances, going for 24 and 28 points respectively. Enough can't be said about the steps forward Bane has been able to take this season, lifting his scoring from 9.2 to 17.8 points per game. The impending return of Dillon Brooks could complicate matters somewhat but to be honest, Bane has done more than enough to was must-roster status no matter what happens.