The Grizzlies exercised Bane's fourth-year option Saturday.

Bane will be due $3.85 million in 2023-24, the final season of his rookie deal after he entered the NBA as the No. 30 overall pick in the 2020 draft. He emerged as a full-time starter in 2021-22 while averaging 18.8 points, 4.4 assists, 3.0 treys, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.8 minutes per contest over 76 appearances. Barring a dramatic step back in performance during the upcoming season, the 24-year-old will be a prime candidate for an extension ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.