Bane chipped in 25 points (8-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds and eight assists in 35 minutes during Saturday's 112-108 win over the Mavericks.

Bane had it going early, knocking down six of nine field goal attempts in the first half for 17 points to go along with four rebounds and four assists. He was far less effective in the second half, however, going just 2-of-7 from the field and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line for another eight points as Memphis held off the Mavericks at home. Despite his second-half struggles, Bane still finished with a game-high 25 points on the night and trailed only Tyus Jones for the game high in assists with eight. The shooting guard has scored at least 25 points in three of his last six contests, while the eight dimes were the most he's recorded in a game since Jan. 8 against Utah.