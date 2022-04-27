Bane notched 25 points (9-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals across 45 minutes during Tuesday's 111-109 win over the Timberwolves.

Ja Morant might have grabbed most of the headlines after hitting the game-winning shot in a 30-point performance, but Bane can't be overlooked after reaching the 25-point threshold for the third game in a row. In fact, Bane has scored at least 15 points in every game of the series. He's averaging 23.6 points per game in the series while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 46.8 percent from three-point range.