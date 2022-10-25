Bane totaled 38 points (14-21 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, seven assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Monday's 134-124 victory over the Nets.

Bane caught fire from three-point range in the win, hitting a career-best eight of 11 shots from deep. He finished with 38 points -- also a career high -- and also tied his season-high mark with seven assists. Half of Bane's point production came in an explosive third quarter during which he drained five triples. This was a promising bounce-back performance from the sharpshooter after he shot just 26.5 percent from the field through his first three contests of the campaign.