Bane (oblique), who is questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors, was active during the Grizzlies' shootaround, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Bane was upgraded to questionable following a seven-game absence streak, and his status suggests he is nearing a return to game action. The sharpshooter will likely remain a game-time decision after going through warmups, and if he suits up he will likely remain under a minutes restriction in his return. If Bane is unable to play, Santi Aldama is expected to draw the start at small forward once again.