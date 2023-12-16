Bane (illness) has been cleared to play in Friday's game against the Rockets.

Bane was trending in the right direction before ultimately getting the green light to return from a one-game absence. Vince Williams started for Bane on Wednesday against Houston and held his own, scoring 10 points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT) with seven rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes.