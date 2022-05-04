Bane (back) is available for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Warriors.
Bane is coming off a poor Game 1, where he shot 3-for-10 from the field and registered only nine points. He'll look to get back on track as the Grizzlies hope to avoid going down 2-0 at home to start the series.
