Bane contributed 24 points (8-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals over 31 minutes during Sunday's 123-118 victory over Utah.

Bane assumed more of a facilitation role Sunday, filling some of the void left by a thigh injury to Ja Morant. Not only were the nine assists a season-high for Bane, but the 24 points are also the highest he has scored since returning from a lengthy injury layoff. The Grizzlies play again on Monday, and while Bane appears to be fully healthy, he could very well be given the night off as part of his management plan.