Bane totaled 30 points (12-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals across 37 minutes during Monday's 125-110 loss to the Mavericks.

Bane missed just five of his 17 shots from the field en route to tying for the team lead with 30 points. Aside from a 4-for-17 shooting performance last Friday against Denver, the guard has made at least half of his field-goal attempts in each of his appearances this season, and he continues to be one of the league's top shooters from deep with 3.3 triples per game. Bane is also averaging 2.0 steals per contest, and he would boost his already substantial fantasy value considerably if he could keep close to that place for the season.