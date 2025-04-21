Bane racked up nine points (3-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds over 27 minutes during Sunday's 131-80 loss to the Thunder in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
The Grizzlies were run out of the building in Game 1, so none of the starters eclipsed 30 minutes. Bane struggled against the Thunder during four regular-season contests as well, averaging 15.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists on 35.7 percent shooting from the field.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Hits for 30 in Play-In loss•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Lifted from injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Out Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Uncertain status for Sunday•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Scores 28 points vs. Minnesota•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Abysmal shooting performance•