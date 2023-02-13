Bane closed with 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal over 34 minutes during Sunday's 119-109 loss to Boston.

The 24-year-old guard continues to provide steady secondary scoring for the Grizzlies. Bane has scored at least 14 points in 20 straight games, averaging 20.3 points, 5.0 boards, 4.2 assists, 2.8 threes and 1.3 steals over that stretch.