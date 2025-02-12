Bane supplied 20 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 win over Phoenix.

Bane had a decent shooting night, but his high rebound total helped out his bottom line immensely. Bane recorded 20 points for the second consecutive night after missing two games with an ankle sprain. He's not on a minute restriction and seems fully recovered, which is good news for a Memphis team that needs a healthy backcourt to remain effective.