Bane scored 20 points (7-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) with four rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 127-112 victory over the Wizards on Wednesday.

Bane got another start with Grayson Allen (concussion) out of the lineup and scored a new season high point total. The guard was very involved in the offensive game plan, as he attempted the third most shots on the team which also happened to be a season high for Bane. In seven starts this season, Bane has averaged 12.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game.