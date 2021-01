Bane is averaging 8.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 0.6 steals over the last five games.

Bane continues to be among the surprises of the 2020 rookie class, and he's been a nice addition to the Grizzlies' bench unit. He has six double-digit scoring games on the year, topping out with 16 points in 32 minutes back on Dec. 30 against the Celtics. He's hitting 1.8 three-pointers per game at a 48.9 percent clip.