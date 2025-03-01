Bane is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Spurs due to left hip soreness.
Bane is in danger of missing his first game since Feb. 5 due to left hip soreness. With Luke Kennard (back) and Vince Williams (knee) also deemed questionable, Memphis could be left shorthanded in their backcourt.
