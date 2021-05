Bane recorded 22 points (9-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, three steals and two assists across 26 minutes off the bench in Monday's loss to the Knicks.

Bane moved back to the bench with Grayson Allen (hand) returning to the starting lineup, but the first-round pick delivered his best performance of the season despite the limited role. Bane recorded season-high marks in points and rebounds while also tying his season-best output in steals.