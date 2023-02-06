Bane finished Sunday's 106-103 loss to the Raptors with 26 points (10-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, four steals, two rebounds and one block in 33 minutes.

Though he fell 12 points short of matching his season-high scoring total, Bane might have turned in his best overall fantasy line of the campaign thanks to the immense production in the two defensive categories. After missing two straight games to close out Week 15 due to a sore right knee, Bane proceeded to play in all three of the Grizzlies' Week 16 contests and averaged 22.7 points, 4.0 three-pointers, 2.7 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.3 assists and 0.7 blocks in 30.3 minutes while shooting 52.1 percent from the field.