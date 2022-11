Bane finished Friday's 114-103 win over Minnesota with 24 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal across 33 minutes.

Bane is averaging 24.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists this season. He aligned with those averages Friday. Bane's assist production, as well as his 4.8 free-throws per game, mark giant leaps from his 2021-22 campaign. He's blossoming into a well-rounded star.