Bane tallied a career-high 18 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with two assists, two steals and one rebound across 26 minutes Wednesday in the Grizzlies' 130-114 win over the Hornets.

With Brandon Clarke (calf) out of the lineup again, Bane picked up a second straight start on the wing while Kyle Anderson shifted up to power forward. Bane was one several Grizzlies to catch fire from distance, as Memphis poured in a franchise-record 23 treys to end its four-game losing streak. At least in Bane's case, the efficient shooting from downtown wasn't out of the ordinary. Through his first 20 NBA games, Bane is converting on 48.2 percent of his 4.3 three-point attempts per contest.