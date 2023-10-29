Bane totaled 26 points (10-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Saturday's 113-106 loss to Washington.

Marcus Smart has never been a player who can carry the offense regularly, which means Desmond Bane has emerged as the Grizzlies' primary scoring weapon with Ja Morant (suspension) set to remain sidelined for the next 22 games. Bane has scored at least 26 points in two of his first three contests this season and is averaging 24.0 points while shooting 42.4 percent from the field to start the campaign.