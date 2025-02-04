Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said prior to Monday's 128-109 win over the Spurs that Bane has been diagnosed with a left foot sprain following an MRI and will miss some time, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

While Jenkins didn't offer a definitive timeline for Bane's return, the coach said that the Grizzlies came away encouraged by the results of the MRI, which ruled out a more significant injury. In any case, Bane will most likely miss a second straight game Wednesday in Toronto, and his availability for the Grizzlies' remaining three games before the All-Star break would also appear to be in jeopardy. Luke Kennard entered the starting five at shooting guard in Bane's stead Monday, finishing with two points, three assists, one rebound and one steal in 22 minutes.