Bane is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers due to lower back soreness, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The back soreness is a new concern for Bane, who was a late addition to the injury report for Friday's contest. If the sharpshooter is unable to face the Clippers, Jaylen Wells and Vince Williams will likely see an uptick in playing time. Bane has made 10 consecutive appearances for the Grizzlies, during which he has averaged 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 2.7 three-pointers and 1.2 steals across 34.5 minutes per game.