Bane notched 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block over 37 minutes in Friday's 127-103 loss to Minnesota.

Bane led all Grizzlies starters in threes made and minutes played while ending as one of four players with a double-digit point total in a losing effort. Bane has tallied at least 15 points in all but two games this season, connecting on four or more threes in three of his last four outings.