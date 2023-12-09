Bane notched 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one block over 37 minutes in Friday's 127-103 loss to Minnesota.
Bane led all Grizzlies starters in threes made and minutes played while ending as one of four players with a double-digit point total in a losing effort. Bane has tallied at least 15 points in all but two games this season, connecting on four or more threes in three of his last four outings.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Scores career-high 49 points in win•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Efficient in loss to Phoenix•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Carries team to win•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Scores in double figures•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Good to go•
-
Grizzlies' Desmond Bane: Questionable for Friday•