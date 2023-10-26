Bane registered 31 points (11-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block over 36 minutes in Wednesday's 111-104 loss to the Pelicans.

Bane led the Grizzlies in field goals and three-pointers Wednesday and was far more efficient than most of his teammates. He accounted for five of the team's 12 three-point makes on a night when Memphis shot just 27.9 percent from beyond the arc. Bane signed a five-year, $207 million contract extension in the offseason, and with Ja Morant suspended for the first 25 games of the season, the former will need to continue his scoring aggression until the All-Star point guard makes his return.