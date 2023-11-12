Bane registered 27 points (10-24 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six assists and four rebounds over 35 minutes in Sunday's 105-101 win over the Clippers.

Bane has led the Grizzlies in scoring in seven of their 10 games this season. He's taken over as the main scoring option with Ja Morant serving his 25-game suspension since the beginning of the season. Bane has now scored 25-plus points in four of his last five games and is averaging 27.2 points per game in November.