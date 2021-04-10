Bane scored 16 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT) while adding five rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes off the bench during Friday's 133-129 overtime loss to the Knicks.

The rookie continues to provide a spark for the Grizzlies, and Bane was the only member of the second unit to score in double digits or drain a three-pointer. He isn't seeing consistent enough minutes to be an asset in most season-long formats, but Bane has demonstrated he has the upside to carry some DFS intrigue.